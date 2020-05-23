|
Roger Dean Gonnerman
- of Pueblo, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 16, 2020, at the age of 86. Roger was born on Dec. 1, 1933, in Sibley, Iowa, to Jacob Gonnerman and Emma Trosowksy. Roger moved to Pueblo at age 18 to work at the steel mill and married the love of his life, Grace Doming-uez on Feb. 9, 1957. Ro-ger was passionate about sports. He enjoyed football, Nascar racing and coaching youth basketball. Roger loved the outdoors and spent time hunting and fishing. He also spent many enjoyable weekends with his wife, Grace, in Las Vegas where you could find him at the crap table. He enjoyed watching the stock market and talking stocks with his grandkids. Most of all, Roger loved to tell stories. He always had words of wisdom, a story about the farm, or a tale of an epic accident. His grandkids will remember him by his jokes, tall tales, laughter, and wisdoms. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mark VanDyke; and numerous brothers and sisters. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Grace Gonnerman; five children, Brenda (Chris) Moncrieff, Roger Dean (Barbara) Gon-nerman Jr., Karen (Joe) Polito, Deana VanDyke and Chad (Reahanna) Gonnerman; seven grand-children; and seven great-grandchildren. Online con-dolences can be offered at tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 23, 2020