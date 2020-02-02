|
|
Rogerio "Roger" Toby
74, of Pueblo, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Juanita Bustamante; siblings, Eugene and James "Jimbo" Busta-mante. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Susan Bustamante; children, Eric Bustamante, Mike V., Rick Rupp and Renee (Joshua) Sheptock; five grandchildren; siblings, Jerry, Thomas (Stella), Frank (Joyce) and Patricia Bustamante; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel, Pueblo. Interment, 1 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Bustamante,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020