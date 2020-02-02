Home

Rogerio Bustamante

Rogerio Bustamante Obituary
Rogerio "Roger" Toby
Bustamante, 74, of
Pueblo, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Juanita Bustamante; siblings, Eugene and James "Jimbo" Busta-mante. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Susan Bustamante; children, Eric Bustamante, Mike V., Rick Rupp and Renee (Joshua) Sheptock; five grandchildren; siblings, Jerry, Thomas (Stella), Frank (Joyce) and Patricia Bustamante; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel, Pueblo. Interment, 1 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020
