|
|
Ron Hays passed away on
- April 25. Survived by his wife, Linda; son and daughter, Jim (Donna) and Debbie Hays; and their mother, Carol; step-children, Tom, Shelby and Trevor; grandkids, Tyler, Seth, Leticia and Emily; great-grandkids, Makayla, Madison, Wade, Charlie, Andre and Josiah; Pacello family of Denver; special friend, Leila; and too many friends to count. He retired from the Colorado State Hospital after 33 years then retired from Star Point after 20 years. He loved his family, skiing, softball, bowling, golf, the Broncos, his horses and his mountain. He will be sadly missed by anyone who knew him. Family services are pending. In lieu of flow-ers, donations may be made to Hospice or the Humane Society. On- line condolences, https://www.forevermissed.com/ronald-hays.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020