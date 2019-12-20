Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church

Ron Volk

Ron Volk Obituary
Ronald J. Volk, 74,
away Dec. 19, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Elaine; children Becky (Joe Himich) and Ron (Amy) Volk; grandchildren, Riley, Remy, Hadley, Jack and Talley; sister-in-law, Judy Volk; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose Volk; in-laws, Milan and Elsie Medonich; and his brother, Robert Volk. Ron was born June 12, 1945, in Pueblo. He served in the Navy and retired from CF&I after 33 years. Ron was a loving and generous husband, dad, "papa," uncle and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing with his grandchildren, volunteering at church and gardening. In lieu of flowers and food, memorial donations may be made to the Lubick Foundation/RamStrength, 2221 Baldwin St., Fort Collins, CO 80528 or www.ramstrength.org., a nonprofit important to the family. Visitation,, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Mary Help of Christians, 307 E. Mesa Ave. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
