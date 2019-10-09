|
Ronald A. Ciddio, 63, of
- Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Oct. 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Annabelle; brother, Ralph and nephew, Amanias Shields. Ronald is survived by his siblings, Maggie Ciddio and Marlene (Rodney) Shields; wife, Margaret Courtney; he was Papa to Toni, Rachel, Raymond, Alexis, Isaiah Montoya and Emilliano Rodriguez; great-grand-children, Jonathan and Raylyn Montoya; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel. Interment with full military honors immediately following, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
