Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Romero Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Romero Chapel

Ronald Ciddio

Ronald Ciddio Obituary
Ronald A. Ciddio, 63, of
Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Oct. 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Annabelle; brother, Ralph and nephew, Amanias Shields. Ronald is survived by his siblings, Maggie Ciddio and Marlene (Rodney) Shields; wife, Margaret Courtney; he was Papa to Toni, Rachel, Raymond, Alexis, Isaiah Montoya and Emilliano Rodriguez; great-grand-children, Jonathan and Raylyn Montoya; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel. Interment with full military honors immediately following, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 9, 2019
