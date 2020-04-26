|
Ronald Gene Miller, 49,
- passed away April 20, 2020. He survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Laura Miller; three sons, Cole, Cody and Cash; mother, Linda Stealey (Jim Ulsh); siblings, Dusty Uptain (Bobby) and Travis Ulsh. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and other family. Ron worked for Pueblo County Sheriff as a Deputy, he also together with his family, ran Running M Ranch. He was an Elder at 4 Bar S Gathering. Ron enjoyed bull riding, wrestling, coaching football and spending time on the ranch with his family and friends. A memorial service is planned for the summer. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020