Ronald Courtney Graves
89, of Pueblo West, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, after a long journey of congestive heart issues. During his life, Courtney enjoyed hiking, nature, photography, hunting and traveling to 22 countries. He retired from the Colorado Mental Health Institute after 33 years as a psychiatric social worker. Courtney is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jeanne Graves; along with his four children, Gary (Lucia) Graves, Ellyn (Stu-art) Reynolds, Glenn Graves and Lori Unruh. He was a devoted grandfather to Nathan Koury, Danielle Graves, Kyla (Luke) Kochen-berger, Ryan Graves, William Graves, Vincent Unruh, Kamille Koury and Olivia Unruh. His faith prepared him for an everlasting life with Jesus Christ as described in John 3:16. "Be There" was his favorite last message to all the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Smile Train at smiletrain.org
one of Courtney's favorite organizations.
