- 89, passed away April 15, 2020. He was a 1948 graduate of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central Schoolin Elizabethtown, N.Y. He was a Korean War Veteran and served 20 years in the Air Force. He worked for 10 years at the Trans- portation Test Center in Pueblo, Colo. Preceded in deathby his wife, Sara; and survived by his two sons, Patrick and Michael; step daughter, Rita; and his sister, Beverly. He had chosen to donate his whole body to Science Care, therefore, no formal services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020