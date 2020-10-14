1/1
Ronald Martin
Ronald Wayne Martin, 59, of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, the Peder-sons, Hassells and Lu-ceros; parents, Merry Eva and Gilbert Lucero; brothers, Ricky Martin, Gilbert "Clipboard" Lu-cero and Larry Lucero; sister, Veronica Diaz; and niece, Heidi Maree Vaught. He is survived by his son, Gavin; siblings, Maschelle (Joe) Jacquez, Dolores Lusk, Delphin Lucero, Greg Lucero, Annadene Lucero, Ginger (Brian) Aguirres and Geri (Javier) Jac-quez; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends including his good friends, Joe and Kathy Abeyta. Ronald served his country honorably in the United States Air Force after which he enjoyed a 30-year career as an automotive mechanic. He was an avid music lover, especially of heavy metal and classic rock and played bass guitar as part of a neighborhood garage band. Ronald was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Den-ver Broncos fan and talented sketch artist who also enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors and visiting the mountains. Ronald will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. Memorial services, 10 a.m. today, West Bap-tist Church.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial service
10:00 AM
West Bap-tist Church
