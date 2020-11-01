Ronald "Ron" Powell entered the arms of the love of his life and lifelong dance partner in heaven on Oct. 28, 2020, at the age of 76. Ron was born in Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 24, 1944, to Elsie Kiblosky. From an early age, Ron was known for his sharp wit and hilarious sense of humor. He met his wife of 37 years, Gina Galich, at the age of 17. Ron and Gina were married on July 12, 1969. Ron is a U.S. Navy Veteran who served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Colo-rado State University - Pueblo. Ron was a controller at St. Francis Health System for 25 years. After a brief retirement, he was a Compliance Officer at Compression Solutions for 10 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gina Powell; brother, Jerald Powell; and sister, Beverly Drury. He is survived by daugh- ters, Melissa Powell and Renee Powell and son-in-law, Colin Shawhan, and their sons, Emerson and Nolan Shawhan; sisters, Patricia Ramsey and Jeanette "Tootsie" Brown. Due to Covid, his celebration of life will be postponed to a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send cards with your personal stories about Ron's life to P.O. BOX 471707, Tulsa, OK 74147. Donations may be made in celebration of his life to his favorite charity, Hearts for Hearing, 5350 East 31st Street St #301, Tulsa, OK 74135.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store