Ronald Vaught

Ronald Lee Vaught, 81, passed away June 22, 2020. Survived by his companion and friend since 2001, Cheryl Anselmo, whom he referred to as his "angel" during the final year; son, Ronald Daryl Vaught of Pass Christian, Miss.; daughter, Carolyn Irene Vaught of Fairbanks, Alaska; siblings, Melvin E. Vaught, Sharon K. Simpson, Gary Vaught and Cheryl Fernau; grandchildren, Nicolina Vaught, TJ Vaught, Garrett Wilson and Molly Wilson; and one great-grandchild, William Mon-aghan. Preceded in death by parents, Alice Evelyn and James Phillip Vaught; siblings, James C. Vaught, Viola F. Postlewait, Edward Vaught and Alice M. Messenger. Memorial ser-vice, 1 p.m. Saturday, in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel. Full notice and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 25, 2020.