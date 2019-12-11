|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Roni Gallegos
Until We Meet Again
Those special memories
of you will always
bring a smile
If only we could have you back for just a little while
Then we could sit and
talk again just like we
used to do
You always meant so
very much and always
will do too
The fact that you're no
longer here will always cause us pain
But you're forever in our hearts until we meet again
Its been one year since you left us and we love and miss you everyday.
Love Always,
Wayne, Celeste, James, Matt, Gabriella, Josiah
and Grand dogs
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 11, 2019