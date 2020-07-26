Ronnette Case, 64, of Pueblo, passed away July 20, 2020. Momma, I am honored and privileged to have felt your unconditional love. I am proud to have gone through all of lifes journies beside you. Sunday morning donuts will not be the same without your laugh. Love You, Josh and Family Sis, Thank you for always making me laugh, the Kochevar sense of humor, although sometimes morbid was just hilarious. I will still make your Pizzelles every holiday and smile thinking of you knowing you are smiling down on me! I love you Sis and will miss you! Your "Lil Bro" To my loving wife Ronnette, Thank you for sharing your life with me for 15 years. Baby, you were just so fun to be with! The memories in which you planted a smile on my lips, warmth to my heart, created tears of joy, and laughter in my thoughts. The strength that entered my soul, I am so thankful for. Sweetheart, your eternal life has begun, I'm envious and looking forward to joining you to be together again. Your loving husband, Richard Case. P.S. I almost forgot when you shared your secret, you little stinker, while living in the assisted care facility, when you confessed to having somehow the master T.V. remote that could control all the T.V.s in the facility. The story was priceless! I will always love you! Thank you for reading, we hope you enjoyed our quarantine eulogy.



