|
|
Rosanna L. Sena, 68,
- passed away Nov. 6, 2019. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born June 13, 1951, to proud parents, Albert J. and Ramona (Soto) Sanchez. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert; brothers, Joseph, Frank and Albert Jr. Rosanna was an amazing wife, mother, daughter and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and spending quality time with family which was a priority to her. Rosanna is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Victor Sena; her mother, Ramona Sanchez; her daughter, Melissa (Cisco Duran) Conley; granddaughters, Brionna, Dominique and Alexis Conley; her sister, Lucille (Lawrence) Vigil; stepchildren, Pearl (Francisco), Karen (Mike) Priscilla (Trish) and Victor Sena Jr.
- (Krystle); stepgrand-children, Dani, Alex, Jason, Mo, Vede Rae, Emery, Levi; several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends who cherished and will miss Rosanna dearly. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 15, 2019, Sacred Heart Church, Avondale. Father Charles Sena, Celebrant.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 13, 2019