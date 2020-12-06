1/1
Rose Biggar
05/07/1928 - 12/02/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Biggar, 92, pas- sed away Dec. 2, 2020. She was born May 7, 1928, in Costilla, N.M., to proud parents, Juan B. and Emma Martinez. Both preceded her in death along with her children, Gerald, Elaine, Barbara and Davy. Rose enjoyed playing bingo, cards and crossword puzzles. She was a great dancer and shared her talent with her family. She was a master of the harmonica and accordion. Rose is survived by her children, Janet (Jerry), Lonnie, Randy (Terry), Beverly and Eugene; sister, Juanita Maes; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchil-dren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved