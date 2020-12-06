Rose M. Biggar,
92, pas- sed away Dec. 2, 2020. She was born May 7, 1928, in Costilla, N.M., to proud parents, Juan B. and Emma Martinez. Both preceded her in death along with her children, Gerald, Elaine, Barbara and Davy. Rose enjoyed playing bingo, cards and crossword puzzles. She was a great dancer and shared her talent with her family. She was a master of the harmonica and accordion. Rose is survived by her children, Janet (Jerry), Lonnie, Randy (Terry), Beverly and Eugene; sister, Juanita Maes; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchil-dren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.