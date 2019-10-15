|
Rose Cruz DeHerrera,
- 85, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Oct. 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio G. DeHerrera; parents, Jacobo and Hijinia Jiron; three sisters, Crestina, Eloisa and Enedina; five brothers, Procopio, Eduardo, Octaviano, Benjamin and Balarmino; grandson, Andrew Byrd. Rose is survived by her children, Andrew (Sandra), Marveen ( Joey), Darla (Chris) and Anthony (Edda); 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones. Rosary, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Church followed by interment at Imperial memorial Gardens Cemetery. Viewing prior to service.
