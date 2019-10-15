Home

Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
Rose DeHerrera

Rose DeHerrera Obituary
Rose Cruz DeHerrera,
85, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Oct. 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio G. DeHerrera; parents, Jacobo and Hijinia Jiron; three sisters, Crestina, Eloisa and Enedina; five brothers, Procopio, Eduardo, Octaviano, Benjamin and Balarmino; grandson, Andrew Byrd. Rose is survived by her children, Andrew (Sandra), Marveen ( Joey), Darla (Chris) and Anthony (Edda); 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones. Rosary, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Church followed by interment at Imperial memorial Gardens Cemetery. Viewing prior to service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 15, 2019
