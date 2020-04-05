Home

Rose Garcia


03/04/1934 - 04/01/2020
Rose Garcia Obituary
Rose Elisa Garcia, 86,
passed away on April 1, 2020, in Pueblo. She was born March 4, 1934, in Jalisco, Mexico, to the union of Paulino and Piedad (DeLeon) Rivera who preceded her in death; along with her loving husband of 60 years who passed away on Feb. 25, 2017, Gilberto Garcia; siblings, Isabel Cancino, Lupe, Lucas, Betty Lou Mon-toya and Joe W. Rivera; and in-laws, Rafael Gar-cia and William Garcia.
Rose leaves to cherish her memory her children, Gilbert Joe (Lori) Garcia, Charles Ray (Dhar-ly) Garcia, Rose Marie Garcia-Shiflett (Kirk) Shiflett and Judi Ann Garcia; siblings, Carmen Farias, Manuel (Edna) Rivera, Adella (Dennis) Cunningham and Mary (Orville) Fairly; in-laws, Ursalida, Samuel, Raquel and Elise; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchil-dren; goddaughters, Toni Cancino-Frates and Mary Ann Dominguez; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Private family graveside service. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020
