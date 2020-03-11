|
|
Rose Ingo Maurello, 107,
- a very loving lady who greeted everyone with a hug, kiss and a God bless you. Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joe Maurello; grandson, Richard Fabec; son-in-law, Sam Caricato; father and mother, Fred and Rose Ingo; brothers, Sam (Helen) Ingo, Carl (Mary) Ingo; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sam and Rosalee Maurello; brothers-in-law, Mike and Jupe Maurello. Rose is survived by her daughters, Rosalind "Linda" (Fred) Fabec, Sylvia (Jim) O'Donnell and Jolene (Robert) Van Vranken; grandchildren, Fred (Sherry) Fabec, Sam (Annetta) Caricato, Joe (Mary) Caricato, Bob (Julie) Caricato, Mary Ann Caricato, Melissa Lane, Scott (Shannan) Lane; great-grand-children, Craig Fabec, Katie Fabec, Andrew Hood, Shelbi Rose Hood, Samantha Caricato, Ryan Lane and Mason Lane; great-great-grand-son, Henry Fabec; and many relatives and friends. Rose worked for 20 years as head cook and supervisor at St. Mary Corwin Hospital. She was a member of the Eagles for about 20 years and was very active in all their spaghetti dinners and parties. A member of Assumption Church for over 60 years. She was noted for putting together birthday parties for her friends and relatives. She cooked dinners once a month for all her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. It was her greatest joy to see her family together. Family will gather with friends and relatives before the Rosary. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March, 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10 a.m. The family would like to thank Life Care Center Station 3 nurses and staff, as well as a special thanks to Dr. James Sternjholm, who took care of her all her life, whom she loved dearly. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 11, 2020