Rose Lile
1923 - 2020
Rose Lile, 97, went to be with the Lord, on Nov. 28, 2020. She is survived by her children, Shirley (Larry) Merten, Allen (Marilyn) Lile, Richard (Paula) Lile, and Lana (Randy) Baker; sister, Dorothy Shaw; 11 devoted grandchildren; and many loving great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Lile; daughter, Janis Jackson; and sister, Elsie Lile. Rose was born Sept. 14, 1923, in Pueblo, Colo. She was a wonderful mother and home- maker. Her way of showing love to others was preparing meals for her family and friends. She enjoyed music and listening to her family sing. She took joy being with her church family at Pueblo Christian Center. She loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, with all her heart, and generously shared her loving spirit with her family and everyone she met. Love never ends! Private services. Final resting place, Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences, www. MontgomerySteward.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
