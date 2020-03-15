|
- 82, peacefully passed on March 6, 2020, in San Juan Bautista, Calif. Marie was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Gardner, Colo. to Joe and Maxine Pacheco. Both preceded her in death along with former husband, Ronald L. Huston Sr.; siblings, Charles, Beatrice, Gene, Tony, Fermin and Martha Pacheco. Marie was a lifelong Pueblo resident. Marie was the second oldest of 14 children. She graduated from Cen-tral High School and received her bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of South-ern Colorado. She was a devoted mother to her children, Loretta, Rhonda (Kevin), Ronnie Jr. (Ceal), Tracy, Carla, and Geri Huston. Also survived by siblings, Frank (Celina) Pacheco, Theresa (Mike) Hernandez, Char-lotte and Ed Pacheco, Betty (Tom) Autobee, Ted (Naomi) Pacheco and Millie (Steve) Kin-nett; 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. Rosary and viewing, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, Holy Family Parish. Mass of the Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, Holy Family Parish. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at Holy Family Parish Hall following interment. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020