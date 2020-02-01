|
Rose Marie (Cascio)
passed from this world Jan. 2, 2020. Rose was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Pueblo to Russell and Rosa Cascio. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, William G. Patrick. She is survived by her loving children, Patricia and Paula; and her sister, Joanne. She is also survived by grandchildren, Lottie, William III and Ashely; great-grandchildren, Chris, Brett, Hank and Cody; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rose was a graduate of Central High School in Pueblo, class of 1945. Rose eventually relocated to California where she had a very successful career in the title insurance industry for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Pueblo and St. Thomas More Church in Rialto, Calif. She enjoyed embroidery, crochet, baking and decorating cakes for her family members, especially on special occasions. Services and interment were at Rialto City Cemetery on Jan. 14, 2020. Fond memories and sympathy may be shared at www.weavermortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 1, 2020