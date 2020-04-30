|
|
Rose Marie Ramos, 55,
- of
- Pueblo, passed away on April 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Ramos; brother, Jose Antonio; grandmother, Mary Ramos; grandfather, Magdeleno Ramos; and aunt, Victoria Senquicz. She is survived by her fiance, Rico Aguero; daughters,
- Loretta Ramos and Virginia Garcia; grandchildren, Alissa Ramos, Jose Martinez, Aiden and Danea Humphreys, and Donovan Peralta; brothers, Art (Pat) Ramos, George (Yavonne) Ramos, Frank (Marcella) Ramos, Dan Ramos and Ruben (Chonita) Ramos. Her fur babies and her grand- children were her life. More than anything she loved spending time with her family. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Private memorial service with livestream through Facebook, 10 a.m., Friday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 30, 2020