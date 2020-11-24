1/1
Rose Marie Santos, 72, passed away Nov. 20, 2020. She was born July 23, 1948, in San Pablo, Colo., to Ralph and Theresa Esquibel who preceded her in death along with sister, Susie Esquibel. Rose retired from Pueblo County. She was an outstanding Board Member for Crime Stoppers. A former member of Pueblo Mariachi Group. A volunteer at Sangre de Cristo Art Center, and nominated volunteer of the year. She was a devout Catholic, active in many ministries. Rose was a beloved wife, devoted mother and grandmother, faithful servant to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Rose leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 52 years, David F. Santos; children, David (Victoria) Santos, Theresa (Brian) Garcia, Jeromy (Angel) Santos; grandchildren, LeRoy, Zacharias, Joseph, Brianna, Halee, Aubrey, Ariah and Bryce; siblings, Arnold (Vi) Esquibel, Shirley Solano, Dennis Esquibel; in-laws; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Private family Mass of Christian Burial. Livestream, 10 a.m. Wednesday, through The Shrine of St. Therese. Interment at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wed- nesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 24, 2020.
