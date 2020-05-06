|
Rose Marlene Simonich,
- 83, of Pueblo, for the last 45 years, passed away May 4, 2020. Born July 22, 1936, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Mary Tace; brother, Colonel Steve Tace. Survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Robert Simonich; children, Robert (Theresa) Simonich, Michael (Michelle) Simonich, Amber (Tracy) Goodson; grandchildren, Cole and Chase Simonich, Ashton Peterman, Aaron (Amy) Peterman, Kyle (Katherine) Goodson; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Goodson, Destinee Aurora and Brayden Peterman. Marlene's heart always connected to her distinguished career in teaching. Throughout her career she taught on the island of Aruba for 4 years, Ohio, and finally in Pueblo School District 60 where she was named teacher of the year in 1997. She was also dedicated to Holy Family Parish where she served as Eucharistic minister, lector, greeter, and served on the ministry of Christian service. Marlene will be missed dearly. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 6, 2020