Rose Solich, 92, passed
- away peacefully at home on Sept. 23. Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Louis Solich; parents, Frank and Lucy Tavarozzi; brothers, Albert (Rose) Tavarozzi, John (Dorothy) Tavarozzi; and sisters, Helen (Melvin) Coy, Margaret (William) Stevens. She is survived by daughters, Cheryl (John Kure) and Mickie (Dan Pate). She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was born in Pueblo, Nov. 6, 1926. While her daughters were growing up, Rose volunteered at St. Mary's school. In 1978, Rose and Lou moved to Mesa, Ariz., and enjoyed their time together in the sun, golfing and swimming. They moved back to Pueblo in 2006, residing in Pueblo West. At her request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 29, 2019