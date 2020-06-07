Roseann Cardinal, 90 born Sept. 9, 1929, died peacefully on June 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pueblo, Roseann was the youngest of six children born to Nick and Anna Styduhar. Preceded in death by her husband, Sam M. Cardinal (1983); and daughter, Linda Tullio (2004). She was a 1948 graduate of Central High School and forever a Wildcat. Survived by her son, Dale (Debbie) Cardinal; son-in-law, Guy (Kathy) Tullio; grandchildren, Taylor (Amanda) Cardinal, Neely (Scott) Schulle and Nick (Wendy) Tullio of Paso, Wash., and Kendra Tullio of Crested Butte, Colo.; step-grandchildren, Rhoanan and Akaisha; great-grandchild, Charlie Tullio. Faithful wife and doting parent. She spent many years as a volunteer at Parkview Med-ical Center winning the Volunteer of the Year award twice. A city girl who found a wonderful life on the St. Charles Mesa much to her liking. Loved by numerous nieces and nephews from her large extended family. She spent the last several years playing poker and bingo at the Regent Senior Living Commu-nity although she'd never tell you how much she won. The family would like to thank Ronni Owens for the many dedicated hours of personal care and companionship, the management at the Regent and Suncrest Hospice. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and food, please considering giving a gift in Roseann's name to Suncrest Hospice of Colorado or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.