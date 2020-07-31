Rosendo B. Jaime
passed away July 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Jaime; children Josephine Gallegos, Margaret Aranda, Gregory (Julie) Jaime and Rita Lynn Jaime; 10 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren; and his sister, Ramona Herrera. Rosendo worked for CF & I for 34 years before retiring. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, church services will be limited, however, all are welcome at the graveside service around 2 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 1. Online condolences and more information, www.imperialfunerals.com