Rosendo B. Jaime
Rosendo B. Jaime passed away July 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Jaime; children Josephine Gallegos, Margaret Aranda, Gregory (Julie) Jaime and Rita Lynn Jaime; 10 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren; and his sister, Ramona Herrera. Rosendo worked for CF & I for 34 years before retiring. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, church services will be limited, however, all are welcome at the graveside service around 2 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 1. Online condolences and more information, www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
