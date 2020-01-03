Home

Rosie Lucero


05/14/1933 - 12/30/2019
Rosie Lucero Obituary
Rosie N. Lucero, 86, of
Pueblo, born in Del Norte, Colo., on May 14, 1933, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Gilbert Juan Lucero; daughter, Juanita Renee Lucero; grandson, Dion B. Herrera; parents, Edwardo and Beronice DuPont; brothers, Dante, Claudio, Tony and George DuPont; sisters, Aurelia Valdez and Adelaida Armijo. She is survived by her children, Danny (Carol) Lucero, Pastor Roger (Grace) Lucero and Judy Lucero (Greg Bridges); five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Josie Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary, 6 p.m. today, Romero Chapel. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Abun-dant Life Church where Rosie was a member. Reception following, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 3, 2020
