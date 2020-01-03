|
Rosie N. Lucero, 86, of Pueblo
- Pueblo, born in Del Norte, Colo., on May 14, 1933, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Gilbert Juan Lucero; daughter, Juanita Renee Lucero; grandson, Dion B. Herrera; parents, Edwardo and Beronice DuPont; brothers, Dante, Claudio, Tony and George DuPont; sisters, Aurelia Valdez and Adelaida Armijo. She is survived by her children, Danny (Carol) Lucero, Pastor Roger (Grace) Lucero and Judy Lucero (Greg Bridges); five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Josie Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary, 6 p.m. today, Romero Chapel. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Abun-dant Life Church where Rosie was a member. Reception following, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 3, 2020