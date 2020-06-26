Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosie Marie (Escarcida) Rodriguez, passed away April 6, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born July 11, 1956, in Pueblo. She was preceded in death by husband, Sam Rodriguez; mother, Filomena "Fanny" Escar-cida; siblings, Jerry Abey-ta and Viola Escarcida. Rosie is survived by her siblings, Tom Abeyta, Frances (Arthur) Vasquez, Joe (Trudy) DeLao and Ursula Escarcida; special aunts, Lucy Rodrigues and Mitty Solano; step-children, Diana Olaque, James Grishm, Sam Lipitt; many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Private service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store