Rosie Marie (Escarcida) Rodriguez, passed away April 6, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born July 11, 1956, in Pueblo. She was preceded in death by husband, Sam Rodriguez; mother, Filomena "Fanny" Escar-cida; siblings, Jerry Abey-ta and Viola Escarcida. Rosie is survived by her siblings, Tom Abeyta, Frances (Arthur) Vasquez, Joe (Trudy) DeLao and Ursula Escarcida; special aunts, Lucy Rodrigues and Mitty Solano; step-children, Diana Olaque, James Grishm, Sam Lipitt; many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Private service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 26, 2020.