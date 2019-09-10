|
Rosita "Rose" Griego, of
- Pueblo, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 5, 2019,
- after a five-month battle with cancer. She was born in Center, Colo., to the late Joe G. and Emma Gonzales; preceded in death by infant daughter, Shirley; and the love of her life, the late Gabriel Griego, of 59 years. She instilled her Catholicism in her children. Rose loved hats and wore them often, loved dancing, traveling, and camping at O'Haver Lake. She retired from District 60 as tech assistant. Rose leaves behind loving children, Alex and Geri Griego, Dolly and Lawrence Montoya, Madeline and Michael Mayfield, Landis Krejci, Evans Griego and Linda Mascher-Griego, Emily and Bob Spinella, Denise and Dave Lenz; her brother, Pancho; sister-in-law, Marcie and her sister, Mae Barker; 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and all of those she loved and touched deeply. Rosary recitation, 6 p.m. Wednesday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Leander. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Please see memorial at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 10, 2019