Roxanne Daniels
passed away unexpectedly, Oct. 11, 2019, at the age of 66 with her loving family by her side. She is survived by husband, Burt Daniels; their two children Kendra Daniels-McGregor and Greg (Prudence) Daniels; and their five grandchildren, Dakota, Mya, Ian, Liam and Violet; her four sisters and two brothers. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Monday Nov. 4, 2019, Lange Hall, 312 3rd Street, Westcliffe, Colo., 81252. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local charity in memory of her.
- (LaNoue)
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2019