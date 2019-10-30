Home

Roxanne Daniels


1/6/1953 - 10/11/2019
Roxanne Daniels Obituary
Roxanne Daniels
(LaNoue) passed away
unexpectedly,
Oct. 11, 2019, at the age of 66 with her loving family by her side. She is survived by husband, Burt Daniels; their two children Kendra Daniels-McGregor and Greg (Prudence) Daniels; and their five grandchildren, Dakota, Mya, Ian, Liam and Violet; her four sisters and two brothers. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Monday Nov. 4, 2019, Lange Hall, 312 3rd Street, Westcliffe, Colo., 81252. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local charity in memory of her.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2019
