Home

POWERED BY

Roy Allen Bonner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Allen Bonner Obituary
Roy Allen Bonner, of
Purcell, Okla., passed away March 2, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born March 23, 1948, in Pueblo, Colo., to John Allen and Doris Elaine (Kelsey) Bonner. Roy had been a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #145 in Pueblo, Colo. since the age of 18. He played fast-pitch softball from 1970-1981. He was a fierce competitor and participated in six ISC World Tournaments. Roy was a devoted grandfather and enjoyed attending his grandkids' sporting events. His first love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Roy is survived by his wife, Joan Bonner; three daughters, Sharon Eades and husband, Greg, Judi Zupancic, and Carla Charbeneau and husband, Matthew; six grandchildren, Troy "TJ" Zupancic, Ty Zupancic, Trey (Makayla) Zupancic, Tess Zupancic, Hunter Bonner and Evan Charbeneau; one great-grandson, Tayson Zupancic; and brother, Robert Bonner and wife, Nancy; nieces, LeShar and Kendace. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Raymond Bonner. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, 120 South Broadway, Moore, Okla. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's honor to St. Jude Childrens' Hospital or the Shriners. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -