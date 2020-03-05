|
|
Roy Allen Bonner, of
- Purcell, Okla., passed away March 2, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born March 23, 1948, in Pueblo, Colo., to John Allen and Doris Elaine (Kelsey) Bonner. Roy had been a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #145 in Pueblo, Colo. since the age of 18. He played fast-pitch softball from 1970-1981. He was a fierce competitor and participated in six ISC World Tournaments. Roy was a devoted grandfather and enjoyed attending his grandkids' sporting events. His first love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Roy is survived by his wife, Joan Bonner; three daughters, Sharon Eades and husband, Greg, Judi Zupancic, and Carla Charbeneau and husband, Matthew; six grandchildren, Troy "TJ" Zupancic, Ty Zupancic, Trey (Makayla) Zupancic, Tess Zupancic, Hunter Bonner and Evan Charbeneau; one great-grandson, Tayson Zupancic; and brother, Robert Bonner and wife, Nancy; nieces, LeShar and Kendace. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Raymond Bonner. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, 120 South Broadway, Moore, Okla. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's honor to St. Jude Childrens' Hospital or the Shriners. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 5, 2020