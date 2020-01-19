|
|
Ruben "Max" Martinez,
- 89, of Pueblo, formerly of Monte Vista, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at home, with his loving wife, Estella, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by his side. Recitation of rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Both at Holy Family Catholic Church in Pueblo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a Hospice Care company of your choice. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020