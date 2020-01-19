Home

Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Holy Family Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church

Ruben Martinez

Ruben Martinez Obituary
Ruben "Max" Martinez,
89, of Pueblo, formerly of Monte Vista, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at home, with his loving wife, Estella, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by his side. Recitation of rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Both at Holy Family Catholic Church in Pueblo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a Hospice Care company of your choice. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020
