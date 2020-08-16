Ruben Ortiz,
98, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Lifelong Trinidad, Colo. resident, predeceased by an infant son, Ruben Anthony; his parents, David and Guadalupe Ortiz; seven brothers, two sisters and their spouses. He was one of five brothers who served in the military during WWII and the last of the greatest generation of the Ortiz family. Ruben is survived by his wife, Flora Ortiz; daughter, Cynthia (Margarito Jr.) Fuentes; son, David J.P. Ortiz; grand-daughters, Neva (Richard Keltner) Fuentes, Alma (Daniel) Quintana, Raquel Fuentes; great-grand-children, Emiliano Fuentes- Casados, Max Espinoza, Isabel Quintana; numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends. Ruben, a U.S. Navy veteran, worked in the Civilian Conservation Corp in the 1930s, was a coal miner, a mailman and a business owner. Ruben will be remembered for his fairness, friendliness, sense of humor, singing, generosity and work ethic. Special thank to the loving and compassionate care providers at the Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center, his "extended family" whom he loved. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Los Pobres Center, P.O. Box 304, 212 East U.S. Hwy. 50, Avondale, CO., 81022 or a charity of your choice
in his name. Due to Covid 19, a private service is scheduled with a public memorial in the future.