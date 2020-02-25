Home

Ruby Carter Moreland

Ruby Carter Moreland Obituary
Ruby Carter Moreland,
99, departed this life on Feb. 20, 2020, at the Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo. She was born on Nov. 5, 1920, to Harley and Pearl (Hudson) Carter in Boone, Colo. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Jake) Norton, Sammi (Jim) Mason and Steve (Vera) Moreland. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Sam Moreland. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Fowler Christian Church with Pastor Vernon L. Dillon officiating. Interment will follow at the Fowler Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 25, 2020
