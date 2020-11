Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby W. Rardin, 73, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, battling lung cancer. She was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Elgin, Texas. Survived by her daughter, Janice (Michael) Vallejos; a sister, Barbara Ann Wirth; three grandchildren, 10 great- grand- children. At her request cremation. Private family service.



