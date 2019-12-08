Home

Rudolph Joseph "Rudy" Baca

Rudolph Joseph "Rudy" Baca Obituary
Rudolph "Rudy"
Joseph Baca, 62, of
Pueblo entered into eternal life on Dec, 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcelino and Rose Baca. He is survived by his children, Rudy Baca Jr., Jerry Baca and William Laird; granddaughter, Shauntel Baca; sister, Laura (Alvin) Sais; nephews, Marcie and RJ Sais; special friend, Alfreda Lovato; numerous family and friends. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice staff, especially Cecilia Melgosa and Jake Pacheco, and to the Joni Fair Hospice House. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Monday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 8, 2019
