passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on Sept. 18, 2020. Survived by his children, Linda (Bill) Gallegos, Lorraine (Carl) Padilla, Ron, Jess and Ernest Marquez; step children, Roberta, Rick, Ben and Paul; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Rita. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home with cremation to follow. A memorial service will be held, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, Avondale. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org