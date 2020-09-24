Rudolph "SAB" Marquez,
passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on Sept. 18, 2020. Survived by his children, Linda (Bill) Gallegos, Lorraine (Carl) Padilla, Ron, Jess and Ernest Marquez; step children, Roberta, Rick, Ben and Paul; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Rita. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home with cremation to follow. A memorial service will be held, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, Avondale. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
