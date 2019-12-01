Home

POWERED BY

Rudolph Reil


05/21/1938 - 11/29/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudolph Reil Obituary
Rudolph Joby Reil, May
21, 1938 to Nov. 29, 2019, passed away in Pueblo under the prayerful care of his brother, Richard (Rita) Reil of Denver; sister, Phyllis (Jim) Sheedy of Colo-rado Springs; and best friend, Shirley Hiler of Pueblo. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, friends and extended family. Cremation will take place, to be followed by a private service at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs. In his words: "If you remember me, do so with a song, for that is all I ever had to give." Online condolences, www.Imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -