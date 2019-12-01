|
|
Rudolph Joby Reil, May
- 21, 1938 to Nov. 29, 2019, passed away in Pueblo under the prayerful care of his brother, Richard (Rita) Reil of Denver; sister, Phyllis (Jim) Sheedy of Colo-rado Springs; and best friend, Shirley Hiler of Pueblo. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, friends and extended family. Cremation will take place, to be followed by a private service at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs. In his words: "If you remember me, do so with a song, for that is all I ever had to give." Online condolences, www.Imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019