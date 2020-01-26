|
|
Rudy Castello Rudy Castello, 90, passed
- away Jan. 20, 2020. Survived by his daughter, Kathy Sutton; grand-sons, Joe (Riss) Gonzales and Jason Gonzales; great-grandchildren, Carter, Lily Beth, Jake, Alec and Logan Gonzales; sister-in-law, Lucrecia Novack; several nieces and nephews; his dog, Missy; and numerous friends, including his best friend, Ed. Preceded in death by the loves of his life, Frances, Norma, Jean and Lois; parents, John and Ursula (Priltz) Kastelic; sisters, Rose (Garfield) Landis, Mary (Frank) Bubnich, Frances (Henry) Novak, Victoria Castello, Jestine (Joe) Hern and Matilda (Marco) Mutz; brothers, Charlie Castello, Joe Castello (Vicic), John (Rose) Vicic and Jack (Mary) Vicic; son-in-law, Ned Sutton; sis-ter-in-law, Donna Shrews-bury; and brothers-in-law, Robert Novack and Gene Shrewsbury. Rudy was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Alamo, Huerfano County, Colo. He was the head custodian for District 60 for many years, having worked at Freed Jr. High, Lakeview Elementary, Centennial and South High Schools. He retired from South High School. Rudy enjoyed fishing, hun-ting, bowling, looking for arrowheads and antique bottle hunting. He also enjoyed estate sales, acquiring antiques and having coffee at McDonald's with his coffee buddies. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Family encourages blue jeans attire. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020