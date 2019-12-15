Home

Rudy Martin Sotelo

Rudy Martin Sotelo Obituary
Rudy Martin Sotelo, 62.
Beloved father, grandpa, brother, husband, and son. Rudy loved spending time with his family, fishing, woodworking and creating art. He had a passion for the outdoors and his faith. He is survived by his children, Christina, Darlene, James, Natalie and Rebecca; grandchildren, Tristain and Faith; siblings Priscilla, David, Felicia, Olivia, Vincent, Lisa, Michael; his father, Oscar; childhood sweetheart and mother of his children, Candy. Reunited in heaven with his mother, Maggie; and sister, Beatrice. We love you.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019
