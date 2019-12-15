|
Rudy Martin Sotelo, 62.
- Beloved father, grandpa, brother, husband, and son. Rudy loved spending time with his family, fishing, woodworking and creating art. He had a passion for the outdoors and his faith. He is survived by his children, Christina, Darlene, James, Natalie and Rebecca; grandchildren, Tristain and Faith; siblings Priscilla, David, Felicia, Olivia, Vincent, Lisa, Michael; his father, Oscar; childhood sweetheart and mother of his children, Candy. Reunited in heaven with his mother, Maggie; and sister, Beatrice. We love you.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019