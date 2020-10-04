1/1
Rufus Q. "Chief" High Hawk
Rufus Q. "Chief" High Hawk, 41, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1979, in Iowa. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol High Hawk; grandparents, James L. and Elena Lou Spotted Crow Johnson, Augustine and Eddie Hancock; sister, Melody; aunt, Shelia; uncles, Buffy and Charles. Chief enjoyed drawing, rapping, fishing, frisbee golf and music. He was a Detroit Lions fan. He was a hairdresser and was known for his talent of making everyone look good. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family. Chief leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Crystal High Hawk; children, Quintin, Quintaisha, Nicolette, Mykayla, Cyrus, Joziah, DaeShun, Angelita and Sapphire; parents, Charlotte and Edward Hancock; siblings, Shaleena (Thomas), Jerald (Jenn), Dean, Charles and Gloria; in-laws, Juan and Isabel Martinez; grandma, Sopora Penny; brother-in-laws, Juan (Bonnie), Rick and Russell (Susan); several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Home going celebration, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. New Hope Baptist Church, 1229 W. 18th St. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions, mask required. Livestream on facebook at NHB Church-Pueblo Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.
