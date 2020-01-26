Home

08/16/1936 - 01/20/2020
Russell Aspedon Obituary
Russell Aspedon, 83,
passed away Jan. 20, after a brief illness. Born Aug. 16, 1936, to John and Agnes (Stevens) Aspedon. He was preceded in death by his wifeof 56 years, Peggy. Survived by daughters, Becky (Kelly) Crabb and Norma (Gary) Mac-Donald;four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Russell and Peggy owned and operated Steel City Cleaners and later Im-perial Cleaners. Russell was known for his love of cars (Nascar) and dog (Greyhound) racing. Celebration of life memorial service, 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, George McCarthy Historic Chapel, 400 Broadway. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020
