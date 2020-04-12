|
Russell Garvin, 54, of
- Eagle, Colo., (formerly of Pueblo), passed away on April 6, 2020. He
- was born June 30, 1965, to Mary and Frank Garvin. He attended Centennial High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked for Double Q Electric for 29 years and most recently for RG Electric LLC, an accomplished electrician. He liked wat-ching sports, the Denver Broncos, and in his youger days also played
- basketball and softball on several mountain leagues.
- He was known for his "Bruce Leroy" shoes. Lately, he was enjoying his karaoke birthday
- present, showing off his "skills" at rapping. He commented, "This is the BEST present I've ever gotten!" He loved get- togethers with his family and friends, always trying to get around to see them when he visited Pueblo, especially Ricky and the Hancocks. Russ is survived by his wife of 29 years, Collette (Franklin); daughter; Jas-mine; and son, Jerome; parents; Mary and Frank Garvin; and sister, Paula; in-laws, Alex and Rita Franklin; sister-in-law, Erica (Cliff) Kindred; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and neph-ews, as well as friends and co-workers. Russ was very generous and described as "one-of-a- kind." He will be missed!
- God blessed us with Russ! RIP, TILL WE MEET AGAIN! JOHN 3:16, "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." Thanks to all for your prayers! Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 12, 2020