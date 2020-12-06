Russell H. Longgrear II,
passed away Nov. 27, 2020, in Pueblo. Russ was born March 28, 1940, in Pueblo, to Dorothy and Russell Longgrear Sr. He will be remembered as a people person who made friends easily. He was an avid Broncos fan, he enjoyed working outdoors, paint- ing, glass work, and loved the music in his extensive music library. He also worked as a volunteer at the Pueblo Railway Museum. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carol Wands; and his son, William. His survivors include his wife of 63 years, Pat; his children, Russell III and Kirk; his grandchildren, Rachael, Danielle "Dai", Jessica, Russell IV and Josh; his brother, Bob "Thump"; and brother-in-law, Bob Wands; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. At his request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of food or flowers, donations may be made to the Pueblo Railway Museum, 200 W. B Street, Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com