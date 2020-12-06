1/1
Russell H. Longgrear II
Russell H. Longgrear II, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, in Pueblo. Russ was born March 28, 1940, in Pueblo, to Dorothy and Russell Longgrear Sr. He will be remembered as a people person who made friends easily. He was an avid Broncos fan, he enjoyed working outdoors, paint- ing, glass work, and loved the music in his extensive music library. He also worked as a volunteer at the Pueblo Railway Museum. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carol Wands; and his son, William. His survivors include his wife of 63 years, Pat; his children, Russell III and Kirk; his grandchildren, Rachael, Danielle "Dai", Jessica, Russell IV and Josh; his brother, Bob "Thump"; and brother-in-law, Bob Wands; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. At his request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of food or flowers, donations may be made to the Pueblo Railway Museum, 200 W. B Street, Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
