Ruth Algien Diaz Obituary
Ruth Algien Diaz, born
Feb. 10, 1920. Our mother, on Jan. 17, 2020, fell asleep in death awaiting a resurrection that she longed for. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Diaz; her sons, Paul Jr., Jerry and Ron Diaz. Survived by son, Bill Diaz; and daughter, Lillian Sisneros. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grand-children and great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2203 E. 13th St., Pueblo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020
